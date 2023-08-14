Aldi own-brand Almat Bio Washing Powder wins three Which? Awards

An Aldi cleaning product has been named the best by Which?, beating more expensive, branded competitors. Aldi’s own-brand Almat Bio Washing Powder has been recognised as the best washing powder, beating the likes of Ariel, Ecover and Persil to take the top spot.

Aldi’s own-brand washing powder also won the coveted Great Value and Eco Buy accolades .Shoppers can pick up the award-winning washing powder for just £3.95 (2kg), that’s less than 10p a wash – 57% cheaper per wash than Ariel.

Following rigorous testing, the Which? panel of experts scored Aldi’s Almat Bio Washing Powder an 79% beating leading brand Ariel (78%). According to Aldi, judges were impressed by how well the detergent performed against all stains, as well as keeping clothes white and bright, whilst still being eco-friendly.