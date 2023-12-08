Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Cost-effective supermarket Aldi have announced the return of the Christmas Super Six deals, which include festive vegetable ingredients for as little as 15p.

Aldi conducted research on how the cost of living crisis is affecting UK residents, and found that 1 in 3 Brits (35 percent) are worried about the cost of Christmas this year, not just for gifts but for Christmas dinner, too.

Therefore they have decided to bring back the festive deal, which will help families across the country to cut down on costs while still enjoying high quality produce.

What's included in Aldi's Christmas Super Six deal?

The vegetable items in Aldi's Christmas Super Six deal include: white potatoes which will be priced at 15p, carrots priced at 19p, parsnips priced at 19p, red and white cabbages at 19p, Brussels sprouts priced at 19p and swede priced at 19p.

Aldi has also reassured customers that the slash of prices will not be a disadvantage to suppliers. Aldi works with British growers on a seasonal or annual fixed cost price basis, meaning that regardless of deals on food products, growers will receive the same fair price.

When is the Super Six deal on?