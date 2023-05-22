Aldi has launched a huge money-saving garden sale just in time for the summer heatwave. Whether you want to try out a new BBQ, treat yourself to a pizza oven or that egg-chair you’ve always had your eye on - now’s the time to do it.

Aldi has slashed the price of a huge range of garden items, with more than £100 of some products. With items perfect for some alfresco cooking like the Mini Gas Pizza Oven which has £50 off, or treat your guests to the comfy new Rattan Five Piece Dining Set which has been reduced by £100.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aldi’s iconic egg chair has also been slashed by almost £100, from £344.99 to £249.99. And of course the tunes are essential for a summertime get together so why not grab a Multi-Function Patio Heater which will not only provide warmth and light, but also features an integrated Bluetooth speaker to keep the party going all night long!

The Aldi Summer Garden sale launched on May 19 - but you need to be quick as with all Specialbuys they will only be available until they’re gone. We have rounded-up all the items you can get for a discounted price.

Most Popular

The Rattan five piece dining set which is available at a discounted price

Aldi Summer Garden sale - items & prices

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Large Hanging Chair Cover: WAS: £ 344.99 NOW: £249.99 - Save: £95

Corner Sofa Grey / Cream: WAS: £299.9 NOW: £249.99 - Save: £50

Corner Sofa with Cover: WAS: £299.9 NOW: £249.99 - Save: £50

Rattan 5 Piece Dining Set: WAS: £299.9£ NOW: £199.99 - Save: £100

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Spa Pool: WAS: £ 299.99 NOW: £ 149.9 - Save £150

Hanging Egg Chair with Cover: WAS: £199.99 NOW: £ 149.99 - Save £50

Rope Effect Snug Seat: WAS: £ 249.99 NOW: £ 149.99 - Save: £100

Gas Firepit: WAS: £ 349.99 NOW: £ 149.99- Save: £200

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hanging Egg Chair: WAS: £ 189.99 NOW: £ 139.99 - Save: £50

Rope Snug Swing: WAS:£ 199.9 NOW: £ 129.99 - Save: £70

Cocoon Chair & Cover: WAS: £ 169.99 NOW: £99.99 - Save: £70

Inverter: Was: £ 149.99 NOW: £99.99- Save: £50

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Caravan Air Awning: WAS: £129.9 Now: £79.99 - Save: £50

Mini Gas Pizza Oven: WAS:£199.99 NOW: £79.99 - Save: £120

Scheppach Petrol Chainsaw: WAS: £89.9 NOW: £59.99 - Save: £30

Rattan Rope Set 3 piece: WAS: £149.99 NOW: £59.99 - Save: £90

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad