The Wholesome Direct Showcase has given us a glimpse into the next couple of years of cosy games. The event featured an hour of exclusive content on upcoming cosy and comforting games.

The showcase began in 2020 following the cancellation of all in-person gaming events due to the Covid pandemic. Previous years saw the announcements of the Coffee Talk series, Spiritfarer and Garden Story so expectations were high for this year’s event.

This year it has joined the Summer Game Fest line-up and gave us an exciting look at what to expect in the next couple of years. During The Wholesome Direct Showcase we saw big announcements including Tiny Book Shop, A Little To The Left DLC and Garden Life.

If you missed the Wholesome Direct Showcase then you can catch-up on the showcase’s YouTube page . Here’s everything that was announced during the Wholesome Direct Showcase

Games announced at Wholesome Direct Showcase

