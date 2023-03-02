Amanda Owen’s Farming Lives series has now finished, with the latest episode airing on Wednesday, March 1. It saw Amanda finding out how 21st-century innovation has revolutionised Llyr Jones’ farm in Corwen.

According to Channel 4, the show sees her “get stuck into daily life on some of the UK’s most extraordinary farms, as she explores the pressures facing the modern farmer and the sheer passion that keeps them going.”

Owen lives and farms on a remote farm, Ravenseat Farm, in Swaledale in the Yorkshire Dales with her nine children: Raven, Reuben, Miles, Edith, Violet, Sidney, Annas, Clementine and Nancy.

And, after the success of ‘Our Yorkshire Farm’ Clemmy, Annas and Nancy recently starred on kids show ‘Pooch Mooch’, which celebrates the special bond between a child and their dog. The three sisters appeared in episode 12 of Pooch Mooch on February 28 with their two sheepdogs Kate and Nell.

Her first venture into television work came back in 2011, on Adrian Edmondson’s 2011 ITV documentary series The Dales alongside the Reverend Ann Chapman. Back then, Amanda was still with husband Clive and had five children.

In late 2015, Amanda and her family then featured on an episode of Channel 5’s appeared in an episode of New Lives In The Wild UK with the English broadcaster, writer and adventurer, Ben Fogle.

That appearance subsequently led to their own observational documentary series following life on the Owens’ farm on Channel 5 called Our Yorkshire Farm. The show became one of the most watched on the channel, bringing in at least three million viewers per episode.