Amanda Holden has hit back at Andrew Tate days after the controversial former kickboxer cruelly mum-shamed her over an innocent snap she uploaded to social media and fans have shown their support.

Initially, the 52-year-old shared a photo of her wearing a classic black bikini while standing underneath an outdoor shower with her back to the camera, with her head turned and the photo captioned ‘Good morning’.

The photo prompted Tate, 36, to take to Twitter, saying: “You are a wife and a mother and you’re far past a teenager. There is no need for this post.”

And now days after, Holden has hit back at Tate with the perfect response. On Thursday (August 3) Amanda once again took to Instagram where she uploaded two pictures in a satin white lingerie set.

People immediately threw their support behind Holden, with some commenting on her figure and how she looked. Some people almost made some subtle and not so subtle comments aimed at Tate.

Denise Welch, who is the mother of the 1975 frontman Matty Healy said: “Outrageous! You’re a wife and mother and over 45. Shocking I say” In a clear dig at Tate, she also added three winky faces at the end.