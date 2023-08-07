Rachael Craig, 32, ordered three Kingsmill Medium 50/50 loaves from the supermarket chain.

But when they arrived she was surprised to see one loaf had been changed - for ahalogen bulb.

Support worker Rachael, from Looe, Cornwall, said she found the swap amusing.

She said: "It was very funny. It just didn’t make any sense. But it didn’t help much with lunch. You can’t make good sandwiches with a lightbulb. I just couldn’t believe it."

Mum-of-three Rachael, who lives with husband Paul, 31, also a support worker, said she was given a full refund.

An Asda spokesperson said: "Our pickers will always try and choose a product as close to the one that’s out of stock as possible when providing substitutes."