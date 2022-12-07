Asda has confirmed that they will be ending their NHS 10% discount in stores across the UK. Asda announced last year that they were thanking anyone working in emergency services, including the NHS, police, fire, social care sector and armed forces with a 10% discount to use in store.

However, the discount will be ending very soon, meaning that time is ticking for NHS workers to take advantage of this festive discount from this UK supermarket giant.

Steve Bater, spokesman at NHS Money Saving blog NHS Discount Offers commented: "The Asda 10% offer really has been one of the most popular discounts for NHS staff to take advantage of in recent years and it’s a great way for NHS staff to save on their Christmas shop. Asda have decided to end the discount on December 31 so time is really ticking for NHS staff to use their discount.

"The UK is still in the midst of the cost of living crisis and it’s great that Asda can still bring a few money saving smiles to NHS staff during the festive period. Times are tough this Christmas and every little helps as we look to save money wherever we can. It’s been a really kind gesture from Asda and we appreciate them running the discount for staff until the end of the year."

So, when will the 10% discount end? Here’s everything you need to know about the Asda offer.

How you can get 10% NHS discount at Asda

In order to claim the 10% off NHS staff in all Asda’s stores across the UK need to present a valid Blue Light Card at checkout.

When will Asda stop offering NHS Staff discounts?

The discount will end on December 31, 2022. So from 2023 onwards you won’t be able to use your NHS card for discounts from your purchases in stores across the UK.

What can the Asda discount be used on?