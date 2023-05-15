BAFTA TV Awards 2023: Full list of winners and losers including Kate Winslet and Ben Whishaw
The Bafta TV Awards took place last night - but which nominees took home the golden gong? Here’s the full list of winners and losers…
The 2023 BAFTA TV Awards with P&O Cruises took place on Sunday night (May 14), with many famous faces receiving the coveted golden trophy. Celebrities hit the red carpet ahead of the ceremony, which took place at London’s Royal Festival Hall, with proceedings hosted by Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan.
A raft of celebrities joined the two comedians on stage including Catherine Tate, Dame Harriet Walter, Dannii Minogue and Danny Dyer. Broadcaster and creator of Chicken Shop Date, Amelia Dimoldenberg, completed Sunday’s hosting line-up in a new backstage position, interviewing stars as they came off stage as part of the BBC’s coverage of the event.
But which TV favourites went home with a Bafta TV award last night and who were the nominees? Here’s everything you need to know.
BAFTA Award winners 2023
Female performance in a comedy programme
- Daisy May Cooper – Am I Being Unreasonable? (BBC One)
- Diane Morgan – Cunk on Earth (BBC Two)
- Lucy Beaumont – Meet the Richardsons (Dave)
- Natasia Demetriou – Ellie & Natasia (BBC Three)
- Siobhán McSweeney – Derry Girls (Channel 4) WINNER
- Taj Atwal – Hullraisers (Channel 4)
Reality and constructed factual
- Freddie Flintoff’s Field of Dreams (BBC One)
- RuPaul’s Drag Race UK (BBC Three)
- The Traitors (BBC One) WINNER
- We Are Black and British (BBC Two)
Short form programme
- Always, Asifa (Together TV)
- Biscuitland (All 4)
- How to Be a Person (E4) WINNER
- Kingpin Cribs (YouTube/Channel 4)
Specialist factual
- Aids: The Unheard Tapes (BBC Two)
- The Green Planet (BBC One)
- How to Survive a Dictator With Munya Chawawa (Channel 4)
- Russia 1985-1999: Traumazone (iPlayer) WINNER
Daytime
- The Chase (ITV1)
- The Repair Shop: A Royal Visit (BBC One) WINNER
- Scam Interceptors (BBC One)
Sport
- Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games (BBC One)
- UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 (BBC One) WINNER
- Wimbledon 2022 (BBC One)
Male performance in a comedy programme
- Daniel Radcliffe – Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (The Roku Channel)
- Jon Pointing – Big Boys (Channel 4)
- Joseph Gilgun – Brassic (Sky Max)
- Lenny Rush – Am I Being Unreasonable? (BBC One) WINNER
- Matt Berry – What We Do in the Shadows (Disney+)
- Stephen Merchant – The Outlaws (BBC One)
Entertainment programme
- Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway (ITV)
- Later … With Jools Holland (BBC Two)
- The Masked Singer (ITV) WINNER
- Strictly Come Dancing (BBC One)
Supporting actress
- Adelayo Adedayo – The Responder (BBC One)
- Anne-Marie Duff – Bad Sisters (Apple TV+) WINNER
- Fiona Shaw – Andor (Disney+)
- Jasmine Jobson – Top Boy (Netflix)
- Lesley Manville – Sherwood (BBC One)
- Saffron Hocking – Top Boy (Netflix)
Current affairs
- Afghanistan: No Country for Women: Exposure (ITV1)
- Children of the Taliban (Channel 4) WINNER
- The Crossing: Exposure (ITV1)
- Mariupol: The People’s Story – Panorama (BBC One)
News coverage
- BBC News at 10: Russia Invades Ukraine (BBC One)
- Channel 4 News: Live in Kyiv (Channel 4) WINNER
- Good Morning Britain: Boris Johnson Interview (ITV1)
Single drama
- I Am Ruth (Channel 4) WINNER
- The House (Netflix)
- Life and Death in the Warehouse (BBC Three)
International
- The Bear (Disney+)
- Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix) WINNER
- Wednesday (Netflix)
- Oussekine (Itineraire)
- Pachinko (Apple TV+)
- The White Lotus (Sky Atlantic)
Features
- Big Zuu’s Big Eats (Dave)
- Joe Lycett vs Beckham: Got Your Back (Channel 4) WINNER
- The Martin Lewis Money Show Live (ITV1)
- The Misadventures of Romesh Ranganathan (BBC Two)
Mini-series
- A Spy Among Friends
- Mood WINNER
- The Thief, His Wife and the Canoe
- This Is Going to Hurt
Factual series
- Jeremy Kyle Show: Death on Daytime (Channel 4)
- Libby, Are You Home Yet? (Sky Crime) WINNER
- Vatican Girl: The Disappearance of Emanuela Orlandi (Netflix)
- Worlds Collide: The Manchester Bombing (ITV1)
Single documentary
- Chernobyl: The Lost Tapes (Sky Documentaries)
- Escape from Kabul Airport (BBC Two)
- Our Falklands War: A Frontline Story (BBC Two)
- The Real Mo Farah (BBC One) WINNER
Comedy entertainment programme
- Friday Night Live (Channel 4) WINNER
- The Graham Norton Show (BBC One)
- Taskmaster (Channel 4)
- Would I Lie To You? (BBC One)
Soap and continuing drama
- Casualty (BBC One) WINNER
- EastEnders (BBC One)
- Emmerdale (ITV1)
Live event
- Concert for Ukraine (ITV1)
- Platinum Jubilee: Party at the Palace (BBC One) WINNER
- The State Funeral of HM Queen Elizabeth II (BBC One)
Entertainment performance
- Big Zuu, Big Zuu’s Big Eats (Dave)
- Claudia Winkleman, The Traitors (BBC One) WINNER
- Lee Mack, The 1% Club (ITV1)
- Mo Gilligan, The Lateish Show With Mo Gilligan (Channel 4)
- Rosie Jones, Rosie Jones’ Trip Hazard (Channel 4)
- Sue Perkins, Sue Perkins: Perfectly Legal (Netflix)
Supporting actor
- Adeel Akhtar – Sherwood (BBC One) WINNER
- Jack Lowden – Slow Horses (Apple TV+)
- Josh Finan – The Responder (BBC One)
- Salim Daw – The Crown (Netflix)
- Samuel Bottomley – Somewhere Boy (Channel 4)
- Will Sharpe – The White Lotus (Sky Atlantic)
Drama series
Scripted comedy
- Am I Being Unreasonable? (BBC One)
- Big Boys (Channel 4)
- Derry Girls (Channel 4) WINNER
- Ghosts (BBC One)
Leading actor
- Ben Whishaw – This Is Going to Hurt (BBC One) WINNER
- Chaske Spencer – The English (BBC Two)
- Cillian Murphy – Peaky Blinders (BBC One)
- Gary Oldman – Slow Horses (Apple TV+)
- Martin Freeman – The Responder (BBC One)
- Taron Egerton – Black Bird (Apple TV+)
Leading actress
- Billie Piper – I Hate Suzie Too (Sky Atlantic)
- Imelda Staunton – The Crown (Netflix)
- Kate Winslet – I Am Ruth (Channel 4) WINNER
- Maxine Peake – Anne (Channel 4)
- Sarah Lancashire – Julia (Sky Atlantic)
- Vicky McClure – Without Sin (ITVX)
P&O Cruises Memorable Moment
- Derry Girls, The Finale – the people of Northern Ireland vote overwhelmingly for peace (Channel 4)
- Heartstopper – Nick and Charlie’s first kiss (Netflix)
- Platinum Jubilee: Party at the Palace – Paddington meets the Queen (BBC One) WINNER
- Stranger Things – Max is rescued from the demonic Vecna by playing her favourite song, Kate Bush’s Running Up That Hill (Netflix)
- The Real Mo Farah – Sir Mo Farah reveals he was illegally trafficked to the UK (BBC One)