A brand new teaser trailer and the full cast for Greta Gerwig’s Barbie Movie debuted this week, and the internet can’t handle it. From Ryan Gosling’s comedic genius shining through to Margot Robbie’s Barbie pointed feet, fans are more excited than ever to see the film.

Over the past 21 years Barbie has released an array of iconic movies, but now fans are finally getting a live-action adaptation and it is coming to the big screen this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The film has been in the works for a while, with Little Women’s Greta Gerwig at the helm, fans’ hopes were higher than ever. That was, until Warner Bros dropped the official cast list and it is star studded to say the least.

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling star as Barbie and Ken but, as had been confirmed, the latest trailer is filled with Barbie and Ken variants that are set to flood the big screen. From Issa Rae as President Barbie and Ritu Arya as journalist Barbie there are an array of Barbies on the way.

Most Popular

There’s no doubt that you have seen a list, or a timeline full of customised Barbie character posters with the tagline “This Barbie is…” confirming the type of Barbie each cast member will play.

Each cast member has their very own Barbie character poster with their own tagline describing the type of barbie they are, much like the boxes for the popular dolls, and yes we absolutely want a Dua Lipa mermaid one. The drop sent the internet into a frenzy, with fans joining in on the fun and making their own posters with the official Warner Bros Barbie selfie generator.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, one of the most surprising confirmations to come from the posters was that the one and only Helen Mirren will play the role of the narrator in this movie equipped with her own iconic poster.

So, who else is joining the Barbie movie cast? Keep reading because this Barbie…is going to tell you everything you need to know including the release date.

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling star as the titular characters in Greta Gerwig’s Barbie movie (pic:Getty)

When is the Barbie movie out?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barbie is set to hit cinemas on July 21, 2023.

Barbie movie 2023: full cast list

The full list of stars appearing in the upcoming movie is as follows: