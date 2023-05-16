Barclays set to shut 15 more UK branches in latest round of closures - full list

Barclays is set to close 15 more branches over the next few months in its latest round of closures. The UK bank said it would close 12 branches in England and one in Wales, and two in Scotland in its most recent cull.

The majority of Barclays’ England branches are set to close in August, with some shutting their doors in September. The two branches in Scotland will also shut in August, while the Wales site is still waiting on a final closure date.

Barclays announced last year that it was planning to close 132 branches, many of which have since closed. Several other major banks, including Halifax, NatWest and Lloyds are also shutting hundreds of sites across the UK .

The closures are believed to be down to many people making the switch to online banking services, along with a decrease in footfall that has failed to recover since the pandemic. Barclays said in a recent statement: “As visits to branches continue to fall, we need to adapt to provide the best service for all our customers.

“Where there is no longer enough demand to support a branch, we maintain an in-person presence though our Barclays Local network, live in over 200 locations, based in libraries, town halls, mobile vans and our new banking pods.”

Full list of 15 Barclays branches that will shut in latest round of closures

England

17 High Street, Bognor Regis - August 9

18 Queen Elizabeth II Square, Chelmsford - August 11

90 Liverpool Road, Kidsgrove - August 11

74 Front Street, Prudhoe - August 11

20/24 Upper Market Street, Eastleigh - 11 August

1 Lower Northam Road, Hedge End, Southampton - August 17

31 Market Place, Wokingham - August 18

Westgate, Haltwhistle - August 18

High Street, St Ives - September 8

6 Killigrew Street, Falmouth - September 15

Scotland

16 Murray Place, Stirling - August 11

133 High Street, Dunfermline - August 18

Wales

52 Tredegar Street, Risca: TBC

What should I do if my bank is closing?

