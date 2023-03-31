The BBC sitcom Ghosts is coming to an end after five glorious years on our screens. The hit show will conclude later in the year with its fifth and final season, it has been announced.

Sharing the news on social media, the Ghosts team wrote: “After five incredible years haunting the halls of Button House, we have decided that the time is right to let our beloved sitcom Ghosts rest in peace. We have just wrapped filming on our fifth and final series and we can’t wait to share it with you all later this year.

"We could never have imagined the reception the show has enjoyed, or the fun we have had making it, and we would like to thank our amazing cast and crew as well as everyone at BBC Comedy, BBC One and Monumental Television for their tireless support. But most of all we’d like to thank everyone who watches. Mathew, Martha, Simon, Jim, Laurence and Ben x”

Jon Petrie, director of comedy at the BBC said: “We are officially in mourning for the end of this BBC Comedy Classic. We can’t thank the Ghosts team enough for five incredible series (not to mention some perfect Christmas Specials) and we can’t wait for BBC viewers to see the final series. We look forward to working with the team on new projects.”

Alison Carpenter, creative director at Monumental said: “We are so proud of Ghosts, and particularly the way that audiences have taken it to their hearts. We couldn’t be more grateful for the creativity, talent and hard work that every single cast and crew member has brought to it over the five series, starting with the brilliant creators and stars of the show. The Ghosts family is a very happy one, and we’ll miss it.”

In the upcoming fifth series Alison (Charlotte Ritchie) and Mike (Kiell Smith-Bynoe) begin exploring other means of making ends meet and contemplate a new chapter that could have a huge effect on the Ghosts’ (after) lives.

