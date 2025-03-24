Belfast to the Balearics: TUI announces Majorca route from Belfast City Airport

Leading Northern Ireland Tour Operator TUI has announced flights to the Balearic Island of Majorca from Belfast City Airport will return for summer 2025.

Commencing on June 7, weekly flights will take off every Saturday throughout the summer season.

From stunning beaches to trendy restaurants and vibrant nightlife, Majorca is the perfect destination for families, couples and young travellers that want to escape to the sun.

Ellie McGimpsey, Aviation Development Manager at Belfast City Airport, said:

“At Belfast City Airport, we are committed to delivering choice and convenience for our passengers, and the return of TUI’s route to Majorca will make it even easier for Northern Irish holidaymakers to get away this summer.

“Majorca has always been a firm favourite amongst our passengers, and TUI’s range of affordable accommodation options and package holidays only enhances the appeal, giving travellers flexibility to tailor their trip whilst enjoying great value.

“With the added benefit of our speedy security process and hassle-free departures, plus a short flight time coming in at less than three hours, Majorca is the ideal choice for those that want to explore Santa Ponsa, Pollença, Palma City, Palma Nova, Alcudia, and more from the heart of Belfast.”

Craig Morgan, Head of Ireland for TUI, said:

“We are delighted to operate once again from Belfast City Airport to the largest of the Balearic Islands, Majorca.

“The island is a firm favourite with local Northern Ireland holidaymakers due to its short flight time, wide range of resorts offering quality hotels and apartments and attractions to suit the whole family.”

For more information and to book, visit tui.co.uk or contact your local TUI travel agent.