A child has died after falling ill at a UK music festival. It is believed the youngster, who was attending Camp Bestival in Shropshire required ‘immediate medical care’ on site.

Camp Besitval is held at two different locations each summer across two separate weekends. It brands itself as the ‘the UK’s favourite family festival’

The first event of 2023 took place in Dorset at the end of July, while the second took place at Shropshire’s Weston Park from August 17 to 20. Performers including Rudimental, Sam Ryder and Sophie Ellis-Bextor were among the line-up.

However, according to Lad Bible, a child fell ill at the festival on Friday August 18. Staffordshire Police confirmed officers were called to the site in the early hours of Saturday morning following reports of an unwell festivalgoer.

In a statement, the force said: “We were called to Camp Bestival, Weston Park, at 12.37am on Saturday (19 August) following reports of a child who was taken ill. The child was treated at the scene and taken to hospital in a critical condition.

“Sadly, the child died a short time later. Specially-trained officers are continuing to support the child’s family and we ask that their privacy is respected at this very difficult and distressing time.”

The force added: “Inquiries are ongoing to determine the circumstances of the death.”

West Midlands Ambulance Service told the BBC it was not called to the site and that a private ambulance company was used.

A spokesperson for Camp Bestival said: “A child became poorly on Friday night and, after receiving immediate medical care on-site, was taken to hospital in an ambulance, where they tragically passed away. Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with the family at this terrible time, and we will continue to support them in any way we can.”

The festival was named Best Family Festival for several years at the UK Festival Award, having received the accolade in in 2009, 2010, 2013 and 2014.