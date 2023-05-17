The UK is experiencing a mini heatwave ahead of the summer months – but which beaches are worth your while? Several of the UK’s best beaches have recently been crowned as prestigious according to the Blue Flag awards 2023.

More than 70 beaches across England have been crowned with the prestigious award for meeting the “highest environmental standards”. The awards have been announced by environmental charity Keep Britain Charity.

The beaches were awarded the honours on Tuesday, May 16. They recognise the quality of beaches, how they are managed and the facilities they have.

A cool 77 beaches met the standards set by the Blue Flag international award. While this is great news for the areas that have been crowned the status, there are other beaches in the UK that have sadly lost the Blue Flag awards.

One of these beaches includes Brighton beach, which has lost its coveted Blue Flag status following the 2023 awards. The beach, which is popular with Londoners, lost the coveted status after its water quality was downgraded.

Blue Flag awards 2023

The Blue Flag awards measure beaches in terms of their quality, but what is the exact criteria set out by the awards? The criteria the beaches have to meet are:

Safety and services – first aid and lifeguards (when necessary)

Environmental information – displaying details about local ecosystems

Water quality – beaches must meet the excellent water quality standard, which is set out in the EU bathing water directive

Environmental management – litter and waste management

The awards are “the only way for the public to be assured that beaches are delivering a safe, clean and well-managed space for them” according to the charity’s website. The website continues that “natural environment and water quality may vary, particularly after heavy rainfall”.

Blue Flag award beaches

East Midlands

Central Beach, Mablethorpe

Central Beach, Skegness

Central Beach, Sutton on Sea

East of England

Felixstowe South and Pier, East Suffolk

Southwold, East Suffolk

Cromer, North Norfolk

Sheringham, North Norfolk

West Runton, North Norfolk

East Beach Shoeburyness, Southend on Sea

Shoebury Common, Southend on Sea

Thorpe Bay, Southend on Sea

Three Shells Beach, Southend on Sea

Westcliff Bay, Southend on Sea

Dovercourt Bay, Tendring

Brightlingsea, Tendring

Frinton on Sea, Tendring

Walton on the Naze Albion Beach, Tendring

North East

Tynemouth Longsands, North Tyneside

King Edwards Bay, North Tyneside

Whitley Bay, North Tyneside

Roker, Sunderland

Seaburn, Sunderland

Yorkshire & Humber

Scarborough North Bay, North Yorkshire

Whitby, North Yorkshire

Hornsea, East Riding

Withernsea, East Riding

South East

Hove Lawns, Brighton

Tankerton, Canterbury

Marina St Leonards, Hastings

Hayling Island Beachlands, Havant

Sandown, Isle of Wight

Sheerness Beach, Kent

Minster Leas, Kent

Botany Bay, Kent

Joss Bay, Kent

Minnis Bay, Kent

St Mildreds, Kent

Margate Main Sands, Kent

Stone Bay, Kent

West Wittering Beach, Chichester

South West