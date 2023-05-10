Boots has cut the amount of Advantage Points you get when you buy in-store and online from today. The changes include reducing the number of points you get per £1 you spend but adding a 10% discount to own brand Boots products.

Last month, Boots sent out an email detailing changes coming to the loyalty scheme in May. The email read: “We’re making changes to the Advantage Card terms. From May 2023, Advantage Card holders will now get 10% off Boots own brand products and collect 3p worth of points for every £1 you spend.

“You’ll get to keep the number of points you’ve already collected, and they’ll still be worth the same amount.”

However, the changes mean Boots customers will earn 25% less than before. Before the change, shoppers would earn 4p worth of points for every £1 they spent. Now they will earn 3p instead.

Boots said it was in “response to the changing way that customers are using the loyalty scheme” and customers want “on-the-spot lower prices and instant value” rather than having to save up points.

However, Boots Advantage Card customers will be able to benefit from a reduced cost on Boots own brand products. The discount will be available on more than 6,000 products but there will be exclusions on pharmaceuticals and Boots exclusive brands, such as No7.

Boots is changing its Advantage Card loyalty scheme

Boots discounted products

Boots Everyday Cucumber face wipes - £1 or 90p when bought with an Advantage Card.

Boots Collagen Serum - usually £12 - or £10.80 with Price Advantage

17 Another Level Volume Mascara - £2 or £1.80 with Price Advantage

Boots Good Gut Live Friendly Bacteria - £10.50 or £9.45 with Price Advantage

Boots Allergy Barrier Nasal Spray - £7.99 or £7.19 with Price Advantage

Boots Glow tanning drops -£5 or £4.50 with Price Advantage

Boots Everyday 8 months’ supply Vitamins range (Multivitamins) - £4.50 or £4.05 with Price Advantage

Boots DermaCare Daily Moisturising Cream - £4.50 or £4.05 with Price Advantage

Soltan Kids Once Suncare Roll On SPF50+ 50ml - £6.50 or £5.85 with Price Advantage

Dual Defence Nasal spray - £5.99 or £5.39 with Price Advantage

Boots Every day Cotton Wool - 60p or 54p with Price Advantage

Some Boots customers will not be affected by the points reduction as those over 60 receive eight points for every £1 spent on Boots Own Brand and Boots Parenting Club members also get eight points for every £1 spent on baby products.

Boots Advantage card - how to sign up