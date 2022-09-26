British homes are most likely to bin bread, salad leaves and bananas – according to study

A poll of 2,000 adults found 81 per cent throw away uneaten items at least once a week - with milk, cucumber and potatoes among the most common weekly leftovers.

Nearly four in 10 (37 per cent) forget about things until they go off while 21 per cent struggle to use up all the contents from the likes of multi-packs.

And while 67 per cent struggle to turn leftovers into a tasty meal, 39 per cent bin things simply because they’re bored of eating them in batch.

Despite this, 98 per cent care about food waste and 27 per cent would love to be a zero-food waste household but don't know how.

Fighting food waste

The research was commissioned by Boursin, which has partnered with MasterChef 2018 winner, Kenny Tutt, and FoodCycle to inspire creativity in the kitchen in an effort to help combat food waste food.

A video shows the food kitchen being taken over by the celebrity chef to help inspire its volunteers, who face the weekly challenge of serving up delicious, nutritious and affordable meals to visitors made purely from food that would otherwise go to waste.

The menu included a variety of dishes including spaghetti marinara frittata, roasted pumpkin mac n cheese, and vegan tacos.

A spokesperson for Boursin said: "People are increasingly committed to combatting food waste, but inspiration can be a real barrier to achieving this.

“That’s why we’re delighted to partner with FoodCycle and Kenny Tutt to try and fight food waste while also raising awareness and funds for a great cause and a community service ever-growing in demand against the current economic backdrop.”

Getting creative with leftovers

The study also found a quarter of those who waste food will throw things away twice a week, amounting to 1.1kg or an estimated £26.97 per month.

Despite food caddies being widely available, 37 per cent still use the normal bin to dispose of unwanted leftovers.

However, 47 per cent feel guilty for wasting so much food, with saving money (63 per cent) and caring for the environment (60 per cent) the biggest drivers for change.

The study, conducted via OnePoll, also found 20 is the average age for Brits to become most concerned about food wastage, with 81 per cent being raised to never waste what they eat.