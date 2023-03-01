The winners of this year’s British Kebab Awards, an annual celebration of the best in the country’s kebab industry, have been announced . The awards, which have been given out since 2012, are aimed at recognising the commitment and hard work of kebab businesses nationwide and to draw attention to the sector’s economic contribution to the UK.

Run in association with Just Eat , the awards ceremony was held at Westminster Bridge Hotel Plaza, London last night (February 28). The winners were announced in categories including Best Kebab Restaurant, Best Kosher Shawarma and Best Kebab Van, where a group of judges evaluated the food, service, and overall customer experience before choosing the winners.

Judges of the awards included LBC Broadcaster James O’Brien, Labour MP Carolyn Harris, Assistant General Secretary of Unite Steve Turner, SNP MP Angus Brendan MacNeil, Star of ‘Citizen Khan’ Adil Ray, and David Galman from Galliard Homes. The VIP-filled ceremony typically draws members of the cabinet and the shadow cabinet.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, in his message for the awards, said: “Kebabs are as much a part of our culture and heritage as fish and chips and curries, reflecting our broad diversity and our nation’s love of food.

“I know it has been a very difficult few years, but I am confident that the sector can and will play a leading role in the UK’s recovery, and help us deliver the growth we want to see right across the country.”

Leader of the opposition, Sir Keir Starmer, said: “Contributing over £2.8 billion annually to the British economy and supporting around 200,000 jobs within the restaurant, suppliers, and food industry in the UK, it is a truly British institution.

“I know that those working in the service and catering industry are facing tough times particularly during this cost-of-living crisis. The increases to energy costs, rising food prices and staff shortages are testing your businesses’ resilience, and highlighting your ingenuity.”

Ibrahim Dogus, founder of the British Kebab Awards and director of the recently formed Kebab Alliance , said: “Kebab eateries are a key part of the local community and it’s great to see so many entries at the end of a year that has tested every business operating in the hospitality sector.”

The winners of British Kebab Awards 2023 have been announced on Tuesday night, celebrating kebab businesses across the UK. (picture by Getty Images)

Full list of British Kebab Awards 2023 winners

Best Greek restaurant and/or takeaway

Fig Tree Grill, Porters Bar, Hertfordshire (winner)

Christakis Aigburth Road, Cressington, Liverpool (highly recommended)

Best Kebab House in Northern Ireland

The Sphinx Glengormley, Newtownabbey

Best Kebab House in Scotland

Shawarma King, King St, Glasgow (winner)

Mr Chef, Main St, Uddingston (highly recommended)

Best Kebab House in Wales

Wales Kebab, Caerphilly

Best Kebab Restaurant in North and West London

Divan Restaurant Ocakbasi, Ballards Lane, Finchley (winner)

Yaprak Eastcote, Ruislip, Pinner (highly recommended)

Best Kebab Restaurant in South and East London

Cyprus Mangal, Lillington and Longmoore Gardens London (winner)

Lara Grill, Dagenham (highly recommended)

Best Kebab Restaurant Regional

Pasha Turkish Grill Restaurant, Milton Keynes (winner)

Sark Restaurant, Maldon (highly recommended)

Best Kosher Shawarma restaurant and/or takeaway

Reubens Restaurant, Baker St, London

Best Lebanese restaurant and/or takeaway

Beit El Zaytoun, Barretts Green Road, London

Best Newcomer Restaurant in London/Outside London

Cappadocia Restaurant, High Street, Epsom (winner)

Kaya Meze bar, Rochester (winner)

Best Takeaway in London

Kervan Saray, Romford (winner)

Uskudar Kebab Takeaway, Chislehurst (winner)

Best Takeaway Regional

Zem Kebab, High Wycombe (winner)

Master Kebabs, Gillingham (highly recommended)

Best Value Restaurant

Alacati Grill – Turkish & Mediterranean Cuisine, Daventry

Best Vegan Kebab (restaurant or takeaway)

Beelzebab, Brighton (winner)

Resist! Vegan Kitchen, King’s Lynn (highly recommended)

Chef of the Year

Enver Taskin/Enver’s Bar and Grill, Sheffield (winner)

Fatma Gungor/ Fatma’s Kitchen, Haywards Heath (special award)

Kemal Coskuncay/ Private delicacies ltd, London (winner)

Customer Satisfaction

La’De Kitchen Pangbourne, Reading (winner)

Turkuaz, London (highly recommended)

Toast Fine Dining Restaurant

Paparazzi, Maldon (winner)

Dem Shish Restaurant & Cocktail Bar, Eastbourne (winner)

Just Eat Best Delivery

Millennium Pizza and Kebab, Wellingborough (winner)

Jerry’s, Blandford Forum (winner)

Kebab Van of the Year