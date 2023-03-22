A Busted reunion could well be on the cards as the iconic band teased fans with a cryptic post on their social media account. The hit 00s pop group - consisting of lead vocalist Charlie Simpson and singers Matt Willis and James Bourne - released a short but exciting clip into what is widely believed to be their 20th anniversary comeback.

The popular band, who formed in 2000, had a number of record-selling tunes during their active years including ‘What I Go to School For’, ‘Year 3000’ and ‘You Said No’ and managed four UK number one singles and two Brit awards.

In January 2005, Busted announced that they split, which came only a few weeks after Charlie Simpson made the decision to leave the group. The singers then ventured into solo careers and produced multiple albums as individuals.

Years later, Busted returned and joined forces with McFly, who acted as special guests during their four 10th anniversary concerts at the Royal Albert Hall.

Simpson eventually became a member of Busted again in 2015, which was also the time the band began to produce new sounds. But since 2019, the group has been on hiaaitus. Now, it looks as though they’ll be sharing the stage once again as they hinted at a reunion.

On their Instagram page, fans were left thrilled at the teaser to a huge announcement, which sees a short VHS labelled ‘Busted’ going inside an old-fashioned TV with the caption: “23/03/23". The trio have since shared another throwback video of themselves on tour.

Sharing their excitement, one of their followers wrote: “Looks like another tour to book.” Whilst another excited fan wrote: “if they come back to Glasgow, I’m definitely going.”