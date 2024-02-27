Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Terrifying footage shows the moment a hooded knifeman casually walked down the street while brandishing a huge blade near a primary school in Birmingham. The thug was spotted by a passing motorist as he strolled along Benson Road in Handsworth while clutching the knife.

The video - filmed as the unidentified man walked past Benson Community School - shows a car passenger shouting: "Yo bad man, put the knife away. Oi, you fool." The unfazed yob fails to respond to the shouts and a second clip shows how he continued to walk up the street in broad daylight still carrying the 10 inch weapon.

The footage, obtained by Birmz is Grime Instagram page, has now been viewed hundreds of thousands of times with many describing it as "terrifying". One user said: "This is so brazen as he knows there's no proper punishment."

Another wrote: "Why are you filming a man walking outside a primary school w a knife are you right in the head? Call the police." One person, however, suggested a more diplomatic approach: "Could’ve spoke to the brother instead of recording him. He could be on his way to avenge a brother he’s just lost to someone moving with the same aura.

"He needs not guidance, not instructions, nor advice… just a chat. Prevention is better than cure, consideration is better than contemplation." One disagreed, saying: "Too many bods trying to defend this with the mental health shout, keep that same energy if he slashes a child or worse."