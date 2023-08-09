F1 fans were divided by comments made by Red Bull’s team principal Christian Horner, after he claimed it would be difficult for American singer Taylor Swift to get a chance to perform at an F1 weekend. The popstar, 33, is currently embarking on her massive two-year-long world tour, with weekly sold out shows.

Whilst appearing on ESPN’s Unlapped , Horner said: “If you remember Austin a few years ago, we had to get Taylor Swift to get a crowd there. Now she’s lucky if she’s allowed in. It’s changed so much. Las Vegas will just take it to another level.”

Formula 1 has seen a sharp increase in popularity over the last couple of years with Netflix’s hit series Drive to Survive bringing in a brand new fan base to the sport. Horner then made comments that the sport no longer needs celebrities to bring fans into the sport.

The team principal, who has been in his role since 2005, went as far as suggesting that the global superstar would be “lucky” to attend the F1 paddock today. Taylor Swift performed at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin during an F1 weekend with a performance of 14 songs.

The performance led many, who weren’t previously interested in motorsport, to attend the event, just to see the singer perform. However, Horner is now claiming tides have turned in the sport.