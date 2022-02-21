Cinema chain Cineworld launches its first 'Cineworld Day' at all its UK sites - this is when all tickets will be £3 for all movies

Cineworld, one of the UK’s leading cinema chain, has announced its first ever ‘Cineworld Day’ to take place on Saturday February 26.

A grand celebration of the nation’s love of cinema, the inaugural Cineworld Day will take place in all corners of the UK as Cineworld reduces its ticket prices to £3 for all films, all day, in all formats, including IMAX, 4DX, ScreenX and Superscreen, in addition to regular 2D.

Cinema-goers will have the chance to see all of the latest film releases for only £3, including: Cyrano, The Duke, Death on the Nile, Uncharted, Marry Me, Belfast and Sing 2.

As part of the Cineworld Day celebration, some of 2021’s biggest blockbuster favourites will also be brought back in IMAX, 4DX and ScreenX such as, Dune and Spider-Man: No Way Home.

As part of the Cineworld family, Picturehouse will also offer £3 tickets throughout Cineworld Day;

Additionally, as a limited time offer, customers can also receive 50 percent off their first month of Unlimited with the code BATMAN50 when you pay monthly or 10 percent off annual memberships with BATMAN10.

Stuart Crane, VP of Film for Cineworld Group comments: “We’re thrilled to welcome customers to our first Cineworld Day, where for one day only on Saturday February 26, they can experience all of the latest movies in all of the Cineworld formats for only £3, including IMAX, 4DX, ScreenX and Superscreen.