Coldplay announce 2022 UK tour dates - how to book tickets

Coldplay have announced plans for their 2022 world tour which will be as "sustainable as possible"

Coldplay have announced details for their 2022 ‘Music Of The Spheres’ world tour which will be as “sustainable as possible”.

Their tour will be powered with rechargeable batteries fuelled by renewable sources.

Support on the tour, which kicks off in Costa Rica in March, will come from H.E.R. and London Grammar.The band will play three shows at London’s Wembley Stadium (12, 13, 16 August) and one gig at Glasgow’s Hampden Park on 23 August.

How to book Coldplay tickets

Priority tickets for the London and Glasgow shows go to fans who have pre-ordered Music Of The Spheres from the band’s official webstore.

Tickets for the UK shows will go on sale to the general public on 22 October at 10am from Ticketmaster. Full ticket details can be found on the Coldplay website.

What Coldplay have said about the tour

Ahead of the COP26 summit, the band’s ambition is to make their concerts more environmentally friendly and to have one of the greenest tours in history.

The band wrote on Twitter: “Playing live and finding connection with people is ultimately why we exist as a band.

“We’ve been planning this tour for years, and we’re super excited to play songs from across our whole time together.

“At the same time, we’re very conscious that the planet is facing a climate crisis.

“So we’ve spent the last two years consulting with environmental experts to make this tour as sustainable as possible, and, just as importantly, to harness the tour’s potential to push things forward.

“We won’t get everything right, but we’re committed to doing everything we can and sharing what we learn.

“It’s a work in progress and we’re really grateful for the help we’ve had so far.