Riley Keough as Daisy Jones in Daisy Jones & The Six, performing in a style reminiscent of Stevie Nicks (Credit: Lacey Terrell/Prime Video)

The long-awaited Daisy Jones and The Six finally dropped on Prime Video, bringing all the musical drama and 70’s style to our screens. The show is an adaptation of the Taylor Jenkins-Reid book of the same name, and fans have been raving about both.

One thing in particular fans are buzzing about is the perfect casting for the show. The star-studded line-up boasts, The Hunger Games’ Sam Caflin, former model Suki Waterhouse, Riley Keough and many more.

Riley Keough plays the title character Daisy Jones. Although Keough has been in the business a long time; this is her breakout role. While the show may have be the one to put her career on the map, the 33-year-old has a long history in the world of Hollywood, as does her family - including the king of rock ‘n’ roll himself, Elvis Presley.

So, who is Riley Keough? Here’s everything you need to know about the star of Daisy Jones and The Six.

Who is Riley Keough?

Riley Keough is an American actress born May 29, 1989. Her breakthrough role as an actress came when she played an escort in the first of the anthology series The Girlfriend Experience, earning a Golden Globe Award nomination for Best Actress. She made her film debut at the age of 20 in biopic The Runaways. In the movie she portrayed Marie Currie, starring alongside Kristen Stewart and Dakota Fanning.

Her long list of credits now include roles in films such as Mad Max: Fury Road, The Devil All The Time, The Terminal List and more.

Before her career in acting took off, Keough was still very much a focus point in pop culture, as she is the first child of Lisa Marie Presley and Danny Keough. Her grandfather is rock ‘n’ roll legend Elvis Presley.

How to watch Daisy Jones and The Six

Prime Video has released the first three episodes of Daisy Jones and The Six so far, with another three coming on March 10. The final four episodes of the series will be released in two episode blocks in the weeks following.

Josh Whitehouse as Eddie Roundtree, Suki Waterhouse as Karen Sirko, Sebastian Chacon as Warren Rojas, Sam Claflin as Billy Dunne, Riley Keough as Daisy Jones, and Will Harrison as Graham Dunne in Daisy Jones & The Six, taking a bow after a performance (Credit: Lacey Terrell/Prime Video)

If you are an Amazon Prime member you can watch the first three episodes right now for free. If you’re not subscribed to Amazon Prime, you can sign up for £8.99 per month, or £95 per year.

If you have never been an Amazon Prime subscriber you are entitled to a 30 day free trial, which is more than enough time to binge the first six episodes. The free trial will give full access to all of the benefits of Prime, including exclusive Amazon deals, free books with Prime Reading, access to two million songs on Amazon Music, gaming content with Prime Gaming, photo hosting and of course Prime Video.