DVLA issues urgent warning to drivers this weekend as website undergoes essential maintenance
The DVLA has issued an urgent warning to drivers this weekend
The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) has issued a warning to drivers as some of their services will not be available this weekend. Any drivers who need to pay a fine, tax their vehicle or update an address on their logbook may not be able to do so at certain times as the DVLA website undergoes essential maintenance.
The DVLA put out a tweet to remind motorists of the inconvenience. The tweet read: “Essential maintenance is taking place on Sunday 5 March that will affect some of our online vehicle services.”
The DVLA has issued a list of services that will be affected and when they will not be available. The warning comes after the DVLA reminded drivers who passed their test before 2014 to renew their licence to avoid facing a £1,000 fine.
DVLA - online services not available this weekend
The following services will be unavailable on Sunday, March 5 between 7 am and 1.20pm:
- Tell DVLA you’ve sold, transferred or bought a vehicle
- Private (personalised) number plates: Assign a private number to a vehicle
- Private (personalised) number plates: Take a private number off a vehicle
- Get a vehicle log book (V5C)
- Change your address on your vehicle log book (V5C)
These services will be unavailable from the times shown below:
- Pay a DVLA fine – from 5.45am to 12.45 pm
- Tax your vehicle (our online service and automated tax payment phone line – 0300 123 4321) – 5.30 am to 7.15am
- Register your vehicle as off the road (SORN) (our online service and automated phone line – 0300 123 4321) – 5.30 am to 7.15am
- Paper applications