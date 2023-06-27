Muslims around the world are set to celebrate Eid-al-Adha this week following the completion of the annual Holy Pilgrimage of Hajj - an obligation for all Muslims who fit specific criteria and also one of the five pillars of Islam.

The celebration of Eid-al-adha is celebrated on the 10th day in the final and the 12th month of the Islamic Lunar calendar called Dhu-al-Hijjah. It is to commemorate Prophet Ibrahim’s devotion to Allah and his readiness to sacrifice his son, Ismail. This is the second Eid festival of the year after Eid-al-Fitr, which was celebrated last April .

As Prophet Ibrahim was about to begin the ritual sacrifice, Allah substituted Ismail with a ram instead. This command from Allah was a test of the Prophet Ibrahim’s resolve to heed his Lord’s command without question. Therefore, Eid-al-Adha signifies the sacrifice festival.

According to Muslim Aid, the act of Qurbani consists of sacrificing an animal as a sacrifice in remembrance of the sacrifice made by the Prophet Ibrahim for Allah. This is also referred to as Udhiya. The days of animal sacrifice total three days, from the 10th to the 12th of Dhu-al-Hijjah.

The sacrificed animal must be a sheep, lamb, goat, cow, bull, or camel; a sheep, lamb, or goat provides one Qurbani share, while a bull, cow, or camel provides seven Qurbani shares per animal. The animal must be in excellent health and older than a certain age before it can be slaughtered in an Islamic, "halal"-compliant manner.

The Qurbani meat is then divided into three equal portions per share: one-third for you and your family, one-third for your acquaintances, and one-third for those in need. Traditionally, the day is spent with family, friends, and loved ones, donning new or best attire, and exchanging gifts.

When is Eid al-Adha in the UK 2023

In the UK, the date may vary according to moon sightings in different parts of the world. In the UK, Eid-al Adha 2023 is predicted to start on Wednesday evening (June 28) and is celebrated for three to four days depending on the country. This means it will end on Saturday (July 1) or Sunday (July 2).

The act of sacrifice (Qurbani) is carried out following the Eid prayers, which are performed in congregation at a mosque on the morning of Eid.

How do you wish for a Happy Eid?

It is customary to say "Eid Mubarak" during both Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha celebrations. "Eid Mubarak" means "blessed celebration" or "blessed feast" because the Arabic word "mubarak" translates as "blessed," and the word "Eid" implies feast, festival, or celebration.