An Emmerdale star is set to make a huge comeback to show after 24 years, but there’s a huge twist. The actor staging a comeback is Robert Beck, who has appeared in almost all of the major soaps in the UK.

Beck previously played the role of Gavin Ferris, a former flame of Bernice Blackstock, who is leaving the soap 25 years after making her debut. Ferris bought into the iconic Woolpack pub in 1999.

However, his time in the Dales was cut short when was famously caught out kissing Jason Kirk by Bernice and Tricia Stokes, which led to him and Bernice splitting up and he left the village shortly after.

He was a big hit with fans, who have since longed for his return. And, they sort of have their wish as Beck is returning, but he will be returning to Emmerdale as an entirely different character.

The soap star, who is married to Coronation Street Jane Danson (Leanne Battersby), will now play the role of Harry, a dangerous gangster who is an acquaintance of Corey, who goes into business with resident bad boy Cain Dingle.