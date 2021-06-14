England fan in ‘serious condition’ after falling from stands at Wembley during Croatia game

The spectator fell just after kick-off and was given medical attention at the ground before being taken to hospital (Photo: Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images)

A football fan was rushed to hospital in a “serious condition” on Sunday (13 June) after falling from the stands at Wembley during England’s 1-0 win over Croatia, the stadium has confirmed.

The spectator fell just after kick-off and was given medical attention at the ground before being taken to hospital.

There were 22,500 fans in the stadium, in accordance with the government's lockdown roadmap.

Wembley is now working with tournament organisers Uefa to ensure the matter is fully investigated

A Wembley Stadium spokesman said: “We can confirm that a spectator fell from the stands just after kick-off in the match between England and Croatia at Wembley Stadium.

“The spectator was given on-site medical attention and was then taken to hospital in a serious condition.

“We will continue to work with Uefa to ensure the matter is fully investigated and we are continuing to monitor the situation.”

The fan incident comes a day after Danish player Christian Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest during his country's game against Finland.

Officials say he is now awake and in a stable condition in a Copenhagen hospital.