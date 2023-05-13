The grand final of the Eurovision Song Contest is underway and rumours have been swirling over who the mystery guest could be. From Kylie Minogue to Paul McCartney, Eurovision 2023 fans are anticipating who could grace us with their presence tonight.

Eurovision 2023 has confirmed there will be a mystery guest at the live final hosted in Liverpool Arena. It has also been confirmed that the information on who it is is underwraps, so the surprise will shock audiences tonight.

However, that minor detail hasn’t stopped fans from speculating who the mystery guest could be. Pop sensation Kylie is the most highly speculated among Eurovision fans, but who else have fans been anticipating for tonight’s surprise?

Eurovision Song Contest mystery guest

Many fans have speculated who the mystery Eurovision guest is. One Twitter user wrote: “Is there a date missing in Beyonce’s diary?” The social media user tagged the mystery guest hashtag to the tweet.

Another has been guessing that the Eurovision mystery guest could be Doctor Who. Meanwhile, other fans have guessed it could be Paul McCartney.

Others took a trip down memory lane and suggested previous Eurovision winners ABBA could grace the Liverpool stage. Another suggested Prime Minister Rishi Sunak could show up or even the Princess of Wales.