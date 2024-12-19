Fire Service responded to nine incidents in Northern Ireland last Christmas

It has been revealed that Fire and Rescue services responded to 9 incidents in Northern Ireland last Christmas.

Exclusive Freedom of Information figures acquired by PE, found incidents included smoke from an underground cable, a house plant being set alight by a candle and a grill pan fire.

The data also revealed Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service attended 88 incidents over the past 6 Christmases.

Over the past 6 years, 3 incidents involved Christmas Trees leading to 6 casualties.

The injuries came from 2 callouts, where 3 casualties were recorded each time, with the Tree being responsible for the fire spreading.

11 incidents also referenced Christmas Cooking.

Examples included a microwave fire, an unattended grill pan, and several cooker blazes.

Josh Edwards from PE - https://pe.solutions/ - who analysed the data and sent the Freedom of Information requests, said it’s vital to be mindful of fires this Christmas.

“If you’re going away for Christmas, or not visiting the office for the festive period, you need to be extra careful when it comes to fire safety,

“My top tips are:

"Unplug the holiday cheer before you go: Festive lights and decorations bring joy to the season, but they can also pose an electrical fire risk if left unattended. These are not part of your daily routine for the rest of the year, making them easy to overlook during quick checks before heading out.

"Switch off to stay safe: Appliances like heaters, ovens, and chargers are essential for convenience and comfort, but they can also be fire hazards when left unattended. Before leaving, take the time to double-check that these devices are turned off or unplugged. Look out for overlooked items like desk heaters or devices left charging overnight.

"A clear cooker is a safer cooker: Kitchen counters and stovetops can often become cluttered with items like dish towels, packaging, or even decorations. These flammable materials can easily catch fire if they’re too close to a heat source. Before heading out, clear the area around the cooker and ensure no stray items are left near burners or ovens.

"The gift of safety: smoke alarms: Smoke alarms are your first line of defence against fire, and ensuring they are in proper working order before you leave is crucial. Test all alarms by pressing their test buttons and replace batteries if needed.”