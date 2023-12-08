The Harlan Coben eight-part series will be released on New Year’s Day.

Brand-new Netflix thriller Fool Me Once is set to arrive on the streaming giant on New Year’s Day 2024, starring Michelle Keegan in the lead role, alongside Joanna Lumley.

If people weren’t already excited enough about the brand-new Harlan Coben adaptation, Netflix has just dropped a heart-racing official trailer of the eight-part series.

Here is everything we know so far about Harlan Coben’s Fool Me Once.

What is the plot of Fool Me Once?

Fool Me Once is an eight-part thriller series that will soon arrive on Netflix. The plot follows ex-soldier Maya Stern, who has to deal with the death of her murdered husband, Joe.

However, after installing a secret nanny cam in her home, Maya suspects her husband may still be alive, uncovering a deadly conspiracy.

Meanwhile, two siblings are also trying to uncover the truth surrounding their mother’s murder, which took place several months earlier. The siblings are the niece and nephew of main character Maya, could it be that the two murders are connected?

What is the series based on?

Fool Me Once is based on the 2016 novel of the same name by American author Harlan Coben. Many of Harlan Coben’s books have been adapted into television series and films.

Netflix have previously released six original series that have been adapted from Harlan Coben novels, including The Stranger, The Woods, The Innocent, Gone For Good, Stay Close and Hold Tight - all of which have proven to be popular with Netflix subscribers.

Who will be starring in Fool Me Once?

The four main actors in the brand-new thriller series include Michelle Keegan who will be playing Maya Stern, Richard Armitage as Joe, Adeel Akhtar as DS Sami Kierce and Joanna Lumley as Judith Burkett.

Michelle Keegan is starring in Harlan Coben's Fool Me Once for Netflix. Picture: Netflix

Where did filming take place?

Fool Me Once was filmed in Manchester, England as well as other locations in the North West of England. The cast and crew also travelled to Spain for additional filming. Filming took place in early to mid 2023.

When will Fool Me Once be released on Netflix?

Fool Me Once will be released on Netflix on Monday, January 1 2024.