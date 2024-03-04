Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Ferrari stolen from former Formula One driver Gerhard Berger 28 years ago has been recovered by the Metropolitan Police. PC Mike Pilbeam, who led the investigation, said the stolen Ferrari is “close to the value of £350,000” and “was missing for more than 28 years before we managed to track it down in just four days.”

The red Ferrari F512M was one of two of the Italian sports cars taken while their drivers were at the San Marino Grand Prix held at Imola in Italy in April 1995. The Met said officers received a report from the car maker in January this year after the firm had carried out checks on a car being bought by a US buyer through a UK broker last year.

The Organised Vehicle Crime Unit discovered the car had been shipped to Japan shortly after being stolen until it was brought to the UK in late 2023. The Unit swooped to take possession and prevent it from being exported. Officers from the Organised Vehicle Crime Unit carried out extensive enquiries across the world which had revealed the car’s background.