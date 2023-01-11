A man has reportedly attacked six people with a knife at Gare Du Nord railway station in Paris. The suspect was shot once by a police officer causing a minor injury to the knifeman before he was arrested, reports Le Parisien .

The attack happened at around 6.45am this morning (Wednesday, January 11) inside the busy station. The six victims were treated by paramedics at the scene.

BFMTV reported that the first victim has a superficial wound to the collarbone, while the other five suffered minor injuries. Police have detained the knifeman and are now trying to piece together the circumstances behind the attack.

