Gosh! has recalled a selection of its sweet potato and falafel products after fears they may contain undeclared gluten. The Food Standards Agency (FSA) issued an allergy recall on Saturday (May 13).

As explained on the Food Standards Agency website, the risk of possible traces of gluten could affect anyone with coeliac disease as well as others with an allergy or intolerance to gluten. The plant-based food manufacturer's site states all Gosh! products are free from the top 14 allergens, which include cereals containing gluten.

Customers are advised to not eat the products if they have an allergy or intolerance to gluten or anyone with coeliac disease. Instead, they will be able to get a full refund on the item by returning it to the store they bought it from.

The food line is currently stocked by several big named supermarkets and grocery providers, including Sainsbury's, Tesco, Asda, Lidl and Ocado. Other retailers featuring Gosh! products in their stores include Costco and Dunnes.

In a notice to customers, the manufacturer explained products with the particular use-by dates will be able to get a refund by returning it to the store they purchased it from with or without a receipt.

Full list of Gosh! products being recalled

Gosh Sweet Potato Pakora with Red Pepper, Cumin & Chilli

Pack size: 171g, 200g, 256g, 300g

Use by date: All date codes up to and including 09 June 2023

Gosh Sweet Potato Pakora with Red Pepper

Pack size: 200g, 700g

Use by date: All date codes up to and including 09 June 2023

The Deli Sweet Potato Pakora

Pack size: 200g

Use by date: All date codes

The Deli Butternut Squash, Tomato and Basil Falafel

Pack size: 200g

Use by date: All date codes

The Deli Moroccan Style Falafel