Great gift ideas showing dad he’s simply the best

Ross & Ross offer a great BBQ gift set for Father's Day

Simply smoking hot Daddy's Day deals

From food lovers to fitness fans, deserving fathers everywhere can all be treated

Are you stuck for that extra special gift to put a smile on dad’s face on Father’s Day?

Here we have a few ideas that may help you choose.

From delicious pies in the post to luxury food hampers, Mad O’Rourke’s Pie Factory may have the gift for you.

Cook up a storm with a delicious 44 Foods bundle. Whether your dad is king of the BBQ or has a sweet tooth, there’s something to suit every taste.

Beautiful breakfast bundles

Launched in January 2021, 44 Foods is a collective of farmers and food producers who are passionate about ethically produced, fairly priced, sustainable food. 44 do food bundles (so breakfast in bed bundles, recipe bundles or treat bundles for dad). Visit www.44foods.com for more.

Pie eaters' heaven

O'Rourkes make the most mouth-watering pies that can be enjoyed by dad. For Mad O'Rourkes pie Factory visit: www.madorourkes.com site.

Gift a mouth-watering pie bundle from Mad O'Rourke's for Father's Day

Keep fathers fit

For the fitness enthusiastic father, Core Balance’s newest range of Neoprene Kettlebells would be a perfect gift for a full-body workout. Visit www.corebalancefitness.co.uk for more.

Going green for Father's Day

For green-fingered dads and grandads Christow’s Potting Table with Storage is perfect for creating space for all gardening jobs. Visit www.christowhome.co.uk for more.

For sporty dads

Trail Outdoor Leisure’s Portofino Paddle Board is perfect for any adventurous dad. Visit www.trailoutdoorleisure.co.uk website.

In the run up to Father’s Day, 62 per cent of Brits are already worried about what to gift their dads, and a whopping 78 per cent claimed that their old man is a tough person to buy for.

A Father's Day gift that could fly

The Original Wooden Duck Company DCUK has a range of quirky and thoughtful products that suit different fatherly hobbies and interests.

From cyclists, to firefighters and doctors. Plus, tweed-wearing ducks for the country gents and a big salute from the armed forces range for any veteran dads out there. Visit www.dcuk.com for the full range of quirky quacking gifts.

Speciality meats for dad

In celebration of Father’s Day, Tom Hixson of Smithfield will be joining forces with London’s favourite steak restaurant, Heliot Steak House, to launch a limited edition butchers’ box for UK-wide delivery, including all the BBQ tools you’ll need to celebrate in the sunshine. Visit www.tomhixson for the full range of tasty goodies.

Sweet smells for dad on Father's Day

If your dad likes to smell nice as well as look good the new genderless fragrance Maison, from Maitiere Premiere, could be the answer.

Aurélien has created ten Eau de Parfums to be worn by anyone. For more visit the www.matiere-premiere.com website.

Fish and alcohol combined

Does your father enjoy alcohol and the subtle taste of fish? Why not combine the two with booze-infused fish. Visit thepishedfish.com website. Try the Breakfast Bundle for a truly boozy fishy taste.

Hot gifts for dad

Ross & Ross Gifts who create award-winning foodie gifts for roast dinner and BBQ lovers!

They’ve created the Ultimate Hot & Smoky BBQ Kit - perfect for anyone that prides themselves on their incredible BBQ skills.

This kit contains seven spicy foodie products, all intended to uplift the traditional British BBQ with some glorious flavours. The kit contains a selection of spicy BBQ Rubs, Salt, Jam, Oil and Sauces which have all been paired for specific meats & fish. The kit even contains recipe cards to really impress your barbecue guests!

The kit retails for £45.00 and can be purchased through https://rossandrossgifts.co.uk/collections/british-bbq/products/ultimate-hot-smoky-bbq-kit link or on Not on the High Street https://www.notonthehighstreet.com/rossandross/product/ultimate-hot-smoky-bbq-kit site.

Relax in style