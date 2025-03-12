David Madden www.dmphoto.co.uk

England’s first net zero energy whisky distillery and a family-run eco-tourism business in the Peak District have been named the UK’s top small businesses for driving ‘green growth’.

Both small businesses won £5,000 grant prizes at the ‘Green Growth Awards’ – a new competition launched by Small Business Britain and BT to showcase UK entrepreneurs pioneering sustainable growth. York’s Cooper King Distillery and Hoe Grange Holidays were both called out for leading the way with sustainable innovations, showcasing how green practices can benefit both the planet and the bottom line for the UK’s small businesses.

Cooper King Distillery in York - founded by Abbie and Chris Jaume in 2016 - has revolutionised sustainable spirit production with England’s first net zero energy whisky and carbon-negative gin.

Its innovative eco-conscious production approach – from solar-powered distillation and NASA-inspired energy-saving paint, to a groundbreaking gin refill scheme - has driven cost savings through waste reduction, water and energy efficiency, as well as boosting sales by attracting new customers and partnerships with the likes of Michelin starred chef Tommy Banks. With 35,000 sqm of woodland planted from donation-matched-sales and over 2.5% of revenue donated to environmental causes, the distillery impressed judges with its commitment to sustainability that has yielded business results.

Hoe Grange Holidays – founded by David and Felicity Brown in 2006 to diversify their family farm in the Peak District - is setting the standard for eco-friendly tourism. Its range of log cabin and glamping accommodation is 100% powered by renewable energy - including wind turbines and solar panels that also fuel heat pumps and infrared heating systems. This has not only greatly reduced energy costs but seen its carbon footprint fall by 77%. And the business has reinvested these financial savings into the installation of a new battery storage system. In addition, the site offers free EV charging, as well as embracing a commitment to biodiversity, accessibility and inclusion, and support for other local sustainable businesses.

“Sustainability isn’t just good for the planet, it’s a powerful driver of business success, and these winning businesses are impressive examples of this,” says Michelle Ovens CBE, founder of Small Business Britain.

“By integrating green practices into their operations, both have not only reduced their environmental impact but also unlocked new opportunities for growth and profitability. And this reflects the inspiring wider effort we see across the small business community in the UK, with so many firms passionate about sustainability, driving positive change and playing a vital role in building a greener, more resilient economy.

“It is so important that we recognise this commitment with the new Green Growth Awards. Well done to the winners and all those who took part.”

The nation’s 5.5m small businesses are estimated to represent half of the UK’s business emissions. The Green Growth Awards has been launched as part of Small Business Britain’s ongoing partnership with BT to empower UK small businesses to better understand their environmental impact and embrace more sustainable practices and growth opportunities.

“Thank you to Small Business Britain and BT for honouring us with this award. The entire Cooper King team is committed to producing sustainable spirits distilled with craftsmanship, honesty and adventure; we’re all absolutely chuffed that this ethos has been recognised at such a prestigious event,” said Chris Jaume, co-founder of Cooper King Distillery.

Caroline Brown, co-owner of Hoe Grange Holidays, said: “We're over the moon to win at the Green Growth Awards. Sustainability has always been at the heart of our family-run small business.

“We know our guests value it, but it's incredibly rewarding to be recognised by the business community too. We hope our story inspires other small businesses to innovate in sustainability.”

The winners of the Green Growth Awards were announced at an event at BT’s headquarters in London on 11 March 2025. Both businesses will receive a £5,000 sustainability grant to further develop their green initiatives and inspire other small businesses to embrace sustainability.

Cooper King Distillery will use its prize money to launch a letterbox-friendly postal gin refill pouch, reducing waste and increasing customer engagement, while Hoe Grange Holidays intends to expand battery storage and enable smart EV charging to cut costs and support its Net Zero 2030 goal.

Chris Sims, chief commercial officer, UK Business, at BT said: “Small businesses are the backbone of our economy, and it’s incredible to see so many embracing sustainability as a driver of innovation and growth. At BT, we are committed to supporting businesses on their journey to Net Zero, and we’re proud to partner with Small Business Britain to celebrate those leading the way.

“Both Small Business Britain and BT are also playing a key role in The Willow Review - a new independent Review aiming to underline the financial case for sustainability for small businesses, which is backed by the UK Government. Ahead of its final report in June 2025, The Willow Review recently shared ten new recommendations to help UK small businesses unlock the transformative growth opportunity from embracing sustainability.”