Hay fever medication could see NI drivers hit with drug driving charge

Northern Ireland motorists who take medication for hay fever are being warned they could end up on the wrong side of the law.

With the weed and grass pollen season now in full swing in Northern Ireland*, many people are already experiencing symptoms such as sneezing, runny noses, itchy throats, and watery eyes, which can cause drivers to lose focus behind the wheel.

Driving when the pollen count is at its highest can have serious consequences for hay fever sufferers. If an accident occurs, drivers could face a charge of driving without due care and attention, which carries a fine of up to £2,500 and three to nine penalty points.**

However, car insurance experts at CompareNI are reminding drivers that taking certain hay fever medication can also put them at risk of a hefty fine and even prison time.

It is illegal in Northern Ireland to drive whilst unfit through drugs, and the law does not distinguish between illegal drugs and over the counter medications. This means that antihistamines, commonly taken to relieve hay fever, could result in charges, as they can cause drowsiness, slower reaction times, reduced coordination, and blurred vision.

A drug-driving conviction carries severe penalties, including a minimum one-year driving ban, unlimited fines, up to six months in prison and a criminal record. Additionally, the offence remains on a driver’s licence for 11 years.

Managing Director and savings expert Ian Wilson from CompareNI.com comments: “Hay fever can impact daily life and you have to be able to manage your symptoms and know when to look for help. If you know when your hay fever symptoms normally begin, it is advisable to take antihistamines some weeks before to protect yourself.

“Hay fever symptoms such as sneezing and watery eyes can impair your ability to drive, so it is important to understand that getting behind the wheel when the pollen count is high can put you and other road users in danger.

Hay fever sufferers should be aware that taking certain medications while driving could land them with a fine.

“Be aware that some medications for hay fever can leave you feeling drowsy, which further increases the risk while driving and could also land you in trouble with the law.

“That is why we are urging motorists who suffer from summer allergies to check the details of their medication for potential side effects and if in doubt, speak to a pharmacist.”

Top tips to help keep hay fever symptoms at bay while driving:

• Make sure you have sufficient new tissues and extra medication in your car in case symptoms arise

• Close your windows and have sunglasses in your car to protect your eyes from pollen

• Have an air filter to trap the pollen amount in your vehicle

• Always have some water with you for reducing the effects and for taking medication on your journey

• Have a cloth or wipes so you can cleanse your vehicle inside and keep the pollen count as low as possible

• Get a location-based pollen forecast with the help of the pollen warning app.

The NHS strongly advises those who take medications prone to drowsiness - such as chlorphenamine, cinnarizine, diphenhydramine, hydroxyzine or promethazine - to avoid driving and operating machinery.

Tree pollen is a major problem for hay fever sufferers in Belfast. Higher pollen counts exist in some of the city's park areas, and June and July are the main period for weed pollen activity in Belfast.*** Coastal areas in Northern Ireland, especially the North Coast, have lower pollen counts due to winds coming in from the west.

Due to the effect of climate change, Northern Ireland has seen an average of 20 more days a year of conditions producing hay fever outbreaks since 1994.****

