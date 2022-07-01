Here's why you shouldn't open your curtains in the morning

Your sleep affects many aspects of your body, such as brain functionality and development, hormonal balances and emotional stability. A bad night's sleep can set you up for a bad day, so it’s important to give yourself the best chance possible.

James Higgins, Sleep specialist and CEO of Ethical Bedding, the UK’s only BCorp accredited sustainable bedding company, provides tips on how to sleep better during hot weather and which fabrics are best for sleeping during a heatwave.

1. Keep your room dark throughout the day

“Use heavy curtains to block any lights from windows during the day. Heat transfers through the windows and can build up during the day, so it’s a good idea to keep the curtains/blind down. (pictured below)

"This will help control the temperature of your room between 15.6 to 19.4 °C (60 to 67 °F). It varies depending on the individual, but most doctors recommend this as the best temperature for sleeping” says James.

2. Opt for eucalyptus, bamboo or silk bedding as they are hypoallergenic, breathable, and temperature regulating materials

“Bed sheets made with eucalyptus wood, bamboo or silk are all very breathable fabrics, whereas cotton tends to retain moisture and heat. When you become too hot, it can disturb your sleeping patterns and make you feel drowsy, so it’s important to pick a fabric which is body regulating” says James.

3. Don’t open your windows

“It would seem a given to open your windows when it’s warm but when it’s hot outside it will actually allow a lot of the air to just come into the house and cause a stuffy raised temperature. If you do require some natural airflow then try just cracking them ever so slightly for a short period of time" says James.

4. Calm your mind

“Try to incorporate “winding down” exercises in your head as part of your sleeping routine. For example, listen to soft music, or meditate to clear your head of the stimulation from the day. Deep breathing exercises and meditation can also help lower your blood pressure ideal for preparing to sleep. This will stop you from stressing out over falling asleep quickly and let your body take it’s natural course” says James.

5. Chill your socks

“Your feet contain many nerve endings for your body so cooling your feet can lower the overall temperature of your body. Try putting your socks in the fridge and then wearing them before you go to bed to keep you cool” says James.

6. Keep your hands and feet out of the duvets