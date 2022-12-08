Holly Willoughby was left red-faced after falling down the studio stairs in front of a live audience. The This Morning presenter suffered the tumble as she returned to Celebrity Juice for its final episode.

The fall down the stairs came as the 41-year-old was wrestling with co-stars, becoming very competitive during a game. She, along with Fearne Cotton were original captains and both returned to its final episode.

It ends a glittering 14-year run that saw Keith Lemon spearhead the show making lewd jokes and comments. They’ve hosted hundreds of famous faces including Joey Essex, Charlotte Crosby and more.

The final episode is set to air on Thursday night, and is named ‘Celebrity Juice: The Happy Ending’. You can watch the Dancing on Ice co-presenter take a tumble, joined by a host of other celebrities.

Featuring alongside Holly and Fearne, were Joe Swash, Chris Ramsay and Joey Essex. They all took part in a tense challenge as Lemon looked on.

In the video, the stars are all seen running through the audience, collecting pieces of cardboard as part of a game. Joe can be heard screaming as he secures a piece, whilst Cotton grabs another from Joey and chases Swash down the stairs.

Holly wasn’t the first to take a tumble, however, with Essex first falling before team captains Holly and Fearne begin wrestling over a piece of cardboard, with Holly coming out victorious. She then quickly turned around, trying to outrun Fearne to the stage, clearly egged on by her co-star Chris shouting ‘go, go, go!’

Holly Willoughby attends the Wylde Moon pop-up boutique at the ENO at London Coliseum on March 26, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images)

