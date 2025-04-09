How to create a WFH space that helps you stay calm and focussed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Creating a calm and focussed environment is the key to striking the perfect balance between a comforting living space and a vibrant work-from-home area.

With a few thoughtful changes, you can transform your workspace into a peaceful haven that boosts both productivity and relaxation.

In January 2025, approximately 16 percent of workers in the UK worked from home, with a further 25 percent working from home and travelling to work, according to Statista.

The hybrid working model has become increasingly popular than fully remote working

Grainger, the UK’s largest listed residential landlord, has shared some top tips for making a WFH setup a more tranquil and inspiring space while helping to tackle the daily challenges of work.

Mark Churchard, Senior Resident Services Manager for Grainger’s Brook Place and Tilt Works developments in Sheffield, said: “Your workspace should feel like a place of clarity and comfort. By incorporating small, mindful changes, you can create an environment that supports both focus and well-being.”

Grainger’s Top Tips for a Zen WFH Space:

Declutter Your Desk: A clear desk leads to a clearer mind. Keep your workspace tidy and organised to reduce distractions and improve focus.

Maximise Natural Light: Brighten up your space with as much natural light as possible. If that's not an option, use soft, warm lighting to create a cosy atmosphere.

Bring in the Greenery: Add a touch of nature with small plants like succulents, ferns, or a peace lily. They not only purify the air but also bring a sense of calm.

Change Your Office Scenery – If you live in a development with a co-working space, don’t be afraid to get out of your apartment and make use of the facility, which provides a great way to interact with other residents while not having to go far.

Choose Calming Colours: Soft greys, whites, greens, or pale blues can help create a soothing atmosphere that encourages focus and relaxation.

Prioritise Comfort: Invest in an ergonomic chair that supports your posture and keeps you comfortable throughout the day.

Layer in Soft Textiles: A cosy throw blanket or cushions can make your workspace feel more inviting and add an extra layer of comfort.

Keep It Minimal: Avoid visual clutter by sticking to a minimalist decor style. Select a few personal or meaningful items that bring you joy without overwhelming your space.

Use Aromatherapy: Scent has a powerful impact on mood. Essential oils or scented candles in lavender, chamomile, or sandalwood can enhance relaxation and concentration.

Incorporate Calming Sounds: Play ambient music, instrumental tunes, or white noise to drown out distractions and create a serene environment.

Take Mindful Breaks: Step away from your desk for short moments of meditation, stretching, or deep breathing to reset and refresh your mind.

Mark added: “Your work environment plays a huge role in your mindset. By making small adjustments, you can turn your workspace into a sanctuary of calm and productivity. If you live in a Grainger development, consider using the available co working and amenity spaces which are specifically set up with all working from home in mind”

For more information, visit: https://www.graingerplc.co.uk/.

