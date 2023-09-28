A luxurious penthouse formally owned by Hugh Grant is back on the market for a cool £7.25 million

Hugh Grant’s former Kensington penthouse is back on the market and it just oozes luxury. The three-bedroom flat was listed back in 2019 for £10 million but has returned to the market at a reduced £7.25 million.

Grant, known for his roles in 1990s rom-com’s such as Four Weddings and a Funeral and Love Actually is said to have landed the property back in 2002.

Estate agents Foxtons - who brought the property back to the market - describe the listing as a ‘rare’ penthouse apartment in a ‘sought-after central location’, which features a ‘superb living space with a unique contemporary design’ and a ‘dual-aspect reception room and roof terrace’.

Situated between South Kensington and Gloucester Road Tube stops, the penthouse apartment has direct lift access and boasts stunning views towards the River Thames and Battersea Power Station.

Other features include a full length decked terrace with a dining area, a roof terrace with a gym and a Jacuzzi, electric blinds and a master bedroom with a feature en-suite bathroom. View the property now on the Zoopla website.

Property Summary

Location: Harrington Road, South Kensington, London SW7

Price: £7,250,000

Agent: Foxtons

Contact: 02081 667207

