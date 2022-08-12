Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

ITV has announced that it will broadcast La Liga games in a new three season deal.

It adds to ITV’s growing coverage of football, with the channel showing the 2021 men’s euros with a panel that includes the likes of Sam Matterface, Lee Dixon and more.

One of the best leagues in the world featuring some of the games biggest mega stars such as Karim Benzema and more will be broadcasted on the channel until at least 2025.

When will coverage begin?

The deal will begin from the upcoming season, and will allow La Liga fans in the UK the chance to view La Liga with Sky Sports slowing down on their coverage of the Spanish top-tier in recent years.

The deal ensures current Champions League holders Real Madrid will be broadcast live, as well and free to air on ITV, ITV 4 and ITV Hub.

Which games will be shown?

The rights allow ITV to broadcast 10 matches per season, and the games shown will strictly involve one of Madrid or Barcelona.

The first game to be shown on ITV will be Real Sociedad v Barcelona on Sunday 21 August with coverage beginning at 8:30pm shortly before the game kicks off at 9pm.

Niall Sloane, ITV Director of Sport said: “This deal ensures free to air coverage for all football fans of one of the most entertaining leagues in the world.