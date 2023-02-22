Preparations for King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla’s coronation are well under way with the big event just a few months away. One of the most noticeable parts of the day for those across the country will be when the bells ring to mark the coronation of the King - and bell-ringers are already preparing.

Amanda Richmond, from the Association of Ringing Teachers, told the BBC: "We want to make sure that there are ringers for every church so that we can all ring out for the coronation". Richmond will lead a group of bell-ringers with decades of experience as well as those who are just starting out.

The group includes a range of people from across the country of all ages, including Freja who is the youngest person in the band at 17-years-old. She told the BBC: "It’s been something I’ve been interested in but Ring for the King made me think this is the time to get into it, so I decided to start learning. It’ll be really amazing, enjoyable, something to remember. I’d encourage younger people to really get involved with it, you make lots of friends very quickly."

King Charles III has reportedly been open about the fact that he has a ‘slimmed-down’ vision of the monarchy under his reign. The coronation is expected to be shorter, less expensive and more inclusive than previous events of this nature.

Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation cost around £1.57 million back in 1953, with the event considered a moment of national celebration while the public was in the grip of post-war austerity and rationing.

King Charles III has been the UK’s head of state since he ascended to the throne following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II on September 8, 2022. The 74-year-old is the oldest royal to take to the throne in the country’s history.

Charlotte Moore, BBC chief content officer, says: “The coronation concert on the BBC will bring the nation together to mark this momentous occasion and we are thrilled to be able to offer the public the opportunity to be part of the event at Windsor Castle through a national ballot, as well as providing audiences with exclusive coverage across TV and radio.”

When is King Charles III coronation?

On November 6, Rishi Sunak confirmed that King Charles III and his wife Queen Consort Camilla will have a smaller ceremony for their coronation and it will be held on Monday May 8, 2023.

Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, leaves 10, Downing Street

The day has been marked as an official extra bank holiday to give people a chance to celebrate with the day off work and school should their jobs allow it.

Sunak confirmed the day will be “a unique moment for the country”. He said: "I look forward to seeing people come together to celebrate and pay tribute to King Charles III by taking part in local and national events across the country in his honour."

The new bank holiday will take place on Monday, May 8 in 2023, which is two days after the coronation ceremony held at Westminster Abbey. The reason the bank holiday is scheduled two days after the occasion is to avoid clashing with local elections, which happen across England on May 4.

How to get tickets to King Charles’ Coronation Concert

The national ballot for the Coronation Concert went live at 7am on February 10. It will remain open until 11.59pm on February 28.