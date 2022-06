Let's Rock Leeds: The Retro Festival

A joyous annual celebration of all things pop and ‘80s. thirteen events across the UK this summer Let’s Rock is the UK’s leading retro festival series.

Let's Rock Leeds takes place at the city's Temple Newsam Park this Saturday (25 June) and the fun continues at a variety of sites this summer, taking in 13 locations across the UK.

A combined audience of over 150,000 people will be entertained by many of the biggest stars of the era when British pop ruled supreme, including headliners Squeeze (making their Let’s Rock debut), Billy Ocean, Adam Ant, OMD, The Human League, and Wet Wet Wet.

Other performers include ABC, Level 42, Tom Bailey (Thompson Twins), Nik Kershaw, Jason Donovan, Tony Hadley, Nick Heyward, The Selecter, Go West, Belinda Carlisle, Toyah, Scritti Politti, Johnny Hates Jazz, Bad Manners, Pigbag & many, many more.

“Let’s Rock was our first gig back after locking down started, we were in uncertain times then. It’s always special to be able to play music to a crowd, but this was extra special as it was our first attended gig for a couple of years so the emotions were running high. Combine that with the crowd, emotive music and the feelings can be overwhelming.”

Graeme Clark, Wet Wet Wet

“Festivals like Let’s Rock give everybody the opportunity to indulge in catching up on times past.”

Pauline Black, The Selecter

LET’S ROCK FESTIVAL SERIES 2022

MAY 21

LET’S ROCK THE MOOR, MARSH MEADOW, COOKHAM, BERKS

SQUEEZE + WET WET WET, TOM BAILEY (THOMPSON TWINS), NICK HEYWOOD, GO WEST,

PIGBAG, THE SELECTER, JASON DONOVAN, SCRITTI POLITTI, JOHNNY HATES JAZZ & MANY MORE

MAY 28

LET’S ROCK NORWICH, EARLHAM PARK, NORWICH

THE HUMAN LEAGUE, BILLY OCEAN + LEVEL 42, TOM BAILEY (THOMPSON TWINS),

NICK HEYWARD, NIK KERSHAW, THE SELECTER, SCRITTI POLITTI & MANY MORE

JUNE 4

LET’S ROCK WALES, TREDEGAR PARK, NEWPORT

ADAM ANT, OMD + ABC, HOWARD JONES, MARC ALMOND, JAKI GRAHAM, CHESNEY HAWKES,

BETTY BOO, T’PAU, HUE & CRY & MANY MORE

JUNE 11

LET’S ROCK THE NORTH EAST, HERRINGTON COUNTRY PARK, SUNDERLAND

BILLY OCEAN, WET WET WET + LEVEL 42, TONY HADLEY, TOM BAILEY (THOMPSON TWINS),

NICK HEYWARD, BAD MANNERS, SCRITTI POLITTI, JOHNNY HATES JAZZ & MANY MORE

JUNE 18

LET’S ROCK SCOTLAND, DALKEITH COUNTRY PARK, MIDLOTHIAN

OMD, SQUEEZE + LEVEL 42, TOM BAILEY (THOMPSON TWINS), NICK HEYWARD, PIGBAG,

THE SELECTER, TOYAH, SCRITTI POLITTI, MUSICAL YOUTH & MANY MORE

JUNE 25

LET’S ROCK LEEDS, TEMPLE NEWSAM, LEEDS

BILLY OCEAN, WET WET WET + TOM BAILEY (THOMPSON TWINS), NICK HEYWARD, GO WEST,

NIK KERSHAW, BAD MANNERS, BELINDA CARLISLE, SCRITTI POLITTI, JOHNNY HATES JAZZ & MANY MORE

JULY 2

LET’S ROCK EXETER, POWDERHAM CASTLE, KENTON, EXETER

THE HUMAN LEAGUE, OMD + BILLY OCEAN, TOM BAILEY (THOMPSON TWINS), NICK HEYWARD,

GO WEST, THE SELECTER, BELINDA CARLISLE, SCRITTI POLITTI & MANY MORE

JULY 9

LET’S ROCK SOUTHAMPTON, SOUTHAMPTON COMMON, SOUTHAMPTON

ADAM ANT, BILLY OCEAN + TOM BAILEY (THOMPSON TWINS), NICK HEYWARD, TONY HADLEY,

SCRITTI POLITTI, BAD MANNERS, BELINDA CARLISLE, ROLAND GIFT & MANY MORE

JULY 16

LET’S ROCK SHREWSBURY, THE QUARRY, SHREWSBURY

WET WET WET, BILLY OCEAN + TOM BAILEY (THOMPSON TWINS), NICK HEYWARD,

TONY HADLEY, SCRITTI POLITTI, BAD MANNERS, BELINDA CARLISLE & MANY MORE

JULY 30

LET’S ROCK LIVERPOOL, WAVERTREE PLAYING FIELDS (MYSTERY)

BILLY OCEAN, CO-HEADLINER TBA + LEVEL 42, TOM BAILEY (THOMPSON TWINS), NICK HEYWARD, GO WEST,

BAD MANNERS, BELINDA CARLISLE, THE FARM, PIGBAG, JOHNNY HATES JAZZ & MANY MORE

AUGUST 6

LET’S ROCK NORTHERN IRELAND, WARD PARK, BANGOR

ADAM ANT, WET WET WET + ABC, HOWARD JONES, MARC ALMOND, SISTER SLEDGE,

THE REAL THING, CHESNEY HAWKES, TOYAH, T’PAU & MANY MORE

SEPT 3

LET’S ROCK KENT, MOTE PARK, MAIDSTONE

WET WET WET, BANANARAMA + ABC, HOWARD JONES, SISTER SLEDGE, MIDGE URE,

GO WEST, NIK KERSHAW, CHESNEY HAWKES, THE REAL THING & MANY MORE

SEPT 10

LET’S ROCK IPSWICH, TRINITY PARK, IPSWICH

ADAM ANT, OMD + ABC, HOWARD JONES, HEAVEN 17, GO WEST, HEATHER SMALL,