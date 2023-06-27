The announcement comes after the Scottish star performed at Glastonbury and apologised to the crowd as he struggled with his voice. The singer struggled to finish his last few songs at Worthy Farm on Saturday, with the Glastonbury crowd helping him to see it through.

Capaldi recently took a few weeks away from performing, cancelling a number of gigs at the start of this month in order to be fit enough to perform at the festival. In a statement on Twitter, he revealed he now will take a break from touring as he “adjusts to the impact of Tourette’s”.

He said: “First of all, thank you to Glastonbury for having me, for singing along when I needed it and for all the amazing messages afterwards. It really does mean the world. The fact that this probably won’t come as a surprise doesn’t make it any easier to write, but I’m very sorry to let you know I’m going to be taking a break from touring for the foreseeable future.

“I used to be able to enjoy every second of shows like this and I’d hoped three weeks away would sort me out. But the truth is I’m still learning to adjust to the impact of my Tourette’s and on Saturday it became obvious that I need to spend much more time getting my mental and physical health in order, so I can keep doing everything I love for a long time to come.

I know I’m incredibly fortunate to be able to take some time out when others can’t and I’d like to thank my amazing family, friends, team, medical professionals and all of you who’ve been so supportive every step of the way through the good times and even more so during this past year when I’ve needed it more than ever.

Lewis Capaldi performs on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury Festival (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)