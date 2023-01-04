Get your personalised water bottles at the ready, dust off the fake tan and get ready to crack on. The start date of ITV ’s Love Island 2023 series in South Africa has been confirmed.

Just months after the most-recent series came to a conclusion in Mallorca - which was won by Davide and Ekin-Su - showrunners are hoping to blow away those winter blues. There has not been a winter series since Page Turley and Finn Tapp took the crown in 2020.

This year a fresh new bunch of good looking singletons are preparing to jet off to the South African villa for two months of sun, fun and cracking on. Though this time around it will be a bit different.

Maya Jama will be taking on hosting duties as the radio presenter and DJ was confirmed as the newest Love Island host, taking over from Laura Whitmore. ITV bosses have also introduced further measures to protect contestants, such as better aftercare and the disabling of social media accounts during the show.

Here is everything you need to know about when to expect the Love Island winter series in 2023 to hit the small screen. Including the air time of the first episode on ITV .

What date does Love Island 2023 winter series start and what time will it air on ITV?

