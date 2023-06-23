News you can trust since 1772
Grande duplex penthouse in building once home to WH Smith on sale for £4.25m

A blue plaque fixed to the outside of the white staccato building honours its former resident William Henry Smith

Will Millar
By Will Millar
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 12:52 BST

A grande duplex penthouse has gone on the market with connections to famous bookseller WH Smith. The property - situated in London’s opulent Hyde Street Park - is up for sale for 4.25m.

A blue plaque fixed to the outside of the white staccato building, honours its former resident William Henry Smith, who’s part of the family behind the renowned high street retail store.

The penthouse enjoys almost 3m tall ceilings along with double aspect views and 1,981 square feet of space. The penthouse also features a kitchen/diner, reception, three double bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a guest WC.

The section of the building that has been listed by Chestertons - Hyde Park spreads across the fourth and fifth floors.

Daniel Copley, of Zoopla, said: “This beautiful penthouse would make the perfect home for a buyer searching for a bright and airy space that doesn’t compromise on luxurious touches.

“Despite its modern interior, which includes direct lift access and a sleek kitchen - the property also has an interesting history and was once the home of WH Smith - of the well-known high street store.”

The property enjoys views of Hyde Park and the convenience of being close to Oxford Street, Connaught Village, and Paddington station. Visit the listing on Zoopla to find out more.

Hyde Park Street, Hyde Park, London W2

Another angle of the entrance to the property

The penthouse spans the fourth and fifth floor of the building

The kitchen/diner inside the luxury penthouse

