Manchester United footballer Mason Greenwood has been charged with attempted rape. The 21-year-old, who has one England cap, also faces charges of engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm following his arrest in January.

Deputy Chief Crown Prosecutor for CPS North West, Janet Potter, said the charges all related to allegations of crimes against a single person. “The Crown Prosecution Service has today authorised Greater Manchester Police to charge Mason Greenwood, 21, with attempted rape, engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm,” she said.

“Specialist rape prosecutors from CPS North West’s complex casework unit authorised the charges following a review of a file of evidence received from Greater Manchester Police. The defendant’s first court appearance will take place on Monday, October 17, at Greater Manchester magistrates’ court. The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against the defendant are active and that he has a right to a fair trial. It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice those proceedings."