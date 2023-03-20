Celebrity judge Gregg Wallace has announced he’s stepping back from presenting BBC’s Inside The Factory to give more attention to his autistic son. The 58-year-old said he will end his seven years on the show to be with his three-year-old.

Speaking on Gaby Roslin’s show on BBC Radio London over the weekend, Gregg, who is also a MasterChef judge, said he needs to step away to focus on his son, Sid, who is non-verbal in addition to his autism and needs additional support with education.

Inside The Factory, which premiered in 2015, follows Gregg and Cherry Healey as they visit factories across the country to learn how household staples are created, as well as the historical development of the manufacturing process.

Gregg, who acknowledged that he has already filmed a number of episodes for the series that will appear in the near future, will continue to judge the hit TV show MasterChef. He said the primary reason for his decision was the amount of time he spent away from his family on factory visits.

Describing his son as a “lovely, lovely little boy” with a “wonderful mother”, he admitted: “It’s not easy”. He said: “So I’ve made a decision that I’m actually not going to do Inside The Factory any more.

“It’s a good time to stop doing it because there’s actually 12 episodes in the can…so I wouldn’t have been filming for a while anyway so it just seemed like a good idea to stop it.” He shares his son Sid with Anne-Marie Sterpini, who he married in 2016.

