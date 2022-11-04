Masterchef: The Professionals is back with a brand new series where a batch of cooks vye to impress the judges. New face on the panel, Anna Haugh, will cast her eyes on proceedings, while the ambitious chefs pull out all the stops to make it through each round.

32 chefs aged 20 or above will have the chance to cook in the world’s very best restaurants. The new season will be judged by Michelin-starred chef Marcus Wareing alongside Anna Hauge - who is taking over from Monica Galetti.

Anna said: “I’m thrilled to join the MasterChef judging team and meet new chefs on new adventures. I’ll be judging the same way I judge my own chefs in my kitchen - I’ll be firm but fair and my expectations are high. I cannot wait to see what this year’s competition is going to bring.”

Long-term judge Gregg Wallace also returns to the panel. He said: “What a thrill to get these kitchen doors open again and welcome a new generation of professional contenders. I’m ready to be dazzled and ultimately reveal the next incredible cooking talent.”

Past winners of the show include Steve Groves, Adam Handling, Jamie Scott, Steven Edwards and Anton Piotrowski. Many of whom have gone on to work in the world’s top restaurants.

Here’s everything you need to know about series 15 of Masterchef: The Professionals, how to watch and who is taking part.

How to watch Masterchef: The Professionals 2022

Masterchef: The Professionals will air the first of 18 episodes on Wednesday (November 2) at 9pm on BBC One. You can catch-up with the first episode after it airs or watch past series by visiting the iPlayer website.

Who are the contestants on Masterchef: The Professionals 2022?

Here’s everything we know so far about the contestants who will cook on Masterchef: The Professionals 2022

Chris Finnigan is head chef at Leila Lilys.

Chris Finnigan

Newcastle-born head chef Chris Finnigan learnt his trade at 18 while working under Raymond Blanc at Le Manoir. The 37-year-old looks up to Gary Jones and is currently executive chef at Leila Lilys.

Nikita Pathakji

24-year-old ‘Niki’ from Derby moved to London to become a chef and completed an apprenticeship at Westminster Kingsway College. She now works at Kitchen W8 as a junior sous-chef.

Tasoula Gramozi

Tasoula was born in Albania, grew up in Greece and lives in England. Her role model is professional chef Kim Ratcharoen who achieved great success working in a foreign country.

Nathan Booth

Nathan Booth is head chef at Liverpool’s popular Panoramic 34. Booth, 34, was born in Liverpool and previously worked as a head chef at Kelp,

Gabriella Margiotta is a chef at her award-winning family run Italian restaurant

Gabriella Margiotta

Gabriella Margiotta is a chef at her family-run restaurant Cucina di Vincenzo. She has also gained a large following via her Youtube channel - Gabriella’s Kitchen , where she posts tutorials and cooking content.

Sagar Massey

Massey was born in Bulandshahr, India and now lives in Johnstone, Scotland. He has worked at a number of restaurants including Martin Wisharts Loch Lomond. He now works as a senior sous chef at the Marine & Lawn hotel in Troon.

Charlie Jeffreys

Dorchester-born Charlie is a Senior Chef De Partie who works at the Alain Ducasse. The 24-year-old cites Jamie Jones and Jean Philippe Blondet as role models.

Owen Vaughan

Owen has had experience as both junior sous chef and head chef. Until recently, Vaughan worked as the Head Chef at Penmaenuchaf Hall Hotel in North Wales for the last two years.

William Rocks

William Rocks started working as chef patron at Tigh an Truish, Oban in April, 2021. With Rocks’s help, the restaurant earned their second AA rosette.

Theres Andersson

Theres works in Niklas Ekstedt’s restaurant Ekstedet at the Yard as a sous chef. She took to Instagram to reveal she’s taking part in the show saying: "I’m excited to reveal that I’m a contestant on this year’s MasterChef The Professionals. Stay tuned, more information coming soon."

Mo Farhan